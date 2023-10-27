Hackers Took Over Transit Ads with Messages from Queer Palestinians in Gaza

Hackers took over ads on London, U.K.’s transit network on Friday to display messages from LGBTQ Palestinians in Gaza.

The hacked ads displayed messages pulled from Queering the Map, an online resource that allows LGBTQ people around the world to post anonymous, geotagged messages. Since Hamas’ attack on Israel that killed more than 1,000 citizens and sparked a retaliatory “siege” on Gaza that has killed many civilians in unrelenting air raids, LGBTQ Palestinians in Gaza have been posting messages to Queering the Map, expressing thoughts ranging from hopeful reflection to despair.

A group called The Dyke Project claimed responsibility for the hacking campaign in posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The group calls itself a “a collection of trans, cis, non-binary lesbians and queers of all persuasions who show that dykes are thriving” and was reportedly founded this year in direct response to a trans-exclusionary group’s planned protest.

“BREAKING: we have HACKED over 100 bus adverts across London’s TfL [Transport for London] network,” the group said in a post on X. “We replaced ads with stories from queer Palestinians, and a call for an end to the occupation.”

📢BREAKING📢 we have HACKED over 100 bus adverts across London’s TfL network 🚇🚌🚏We replaced ads with stories from queer Palestinians, and a call for an end to the occupation 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/QngGhjBVFx — The Dyke Project (@theDykeProject) October 27, 2023

In addition to messages from queer Palestinians in Gaza, the hacked ads included a message from The Dyke Project. “The Queer community stands with our Palestinian siblings. We all deserve freedom, safety, and belonging,” the message read. It also called for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine and to the U.K.’s military funding for Israel.

In a statement to Motherboard, a Transport for London spokesperson confirmed that ads were hacked and that it was working to remove them. “We are aware of unauthorized adverts on the TfL network and we have begun to remove them, as is our standard practice,” the spokesperson said.

The Dyke Project did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent over X.