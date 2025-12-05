Haddonfield Looks Straight Out of the Movies in 2026’s Halloween Game Trailer

The latest trailer for Illfonic’s Halloween, an upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer horror game of the iconic film franchise, offers a flythrough tour of one of the game’s maps: Haddonfield Heights.

Halloween Haddonfield Heights Map Trailer

The recent PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted presentation offered fans a fresh peek at a handful of exciting projects coming to PCs in the next year, and beyond. In addition to the announcement trailer for games like Lunar Strike, the showcase also shared a brand new map trailer for Illfonic’s upcoming Halloween game.

Fans of the horror franchise and the asymmetrical multiplayer genre still have a long wait before the game arrives in September 2026, but the new map reveal trailer sheds some fresh light on what sort of experience and vibes the game will bring.

According to the press release, “Haddonfield Heights is a neighborhood that houses a dark history. Some residents try to forget the horrors that occurred on Halloween night in 1963. Others gather at the Haddonfield water tower to share the twisted tale of Lampkin Lane.”

What is Haddonfield Heights?

screenshot: illfonic

Movie buffs likely recognize Haddonfield as the name of fictional Illinois town where Michael Myers tormented residents on Halloween night in the original 1978 film (and in at least a handful of the many sequels). According to the developers, the Haddonfield Heights map focuses on a part of town that sits under the Haddonfield water tower.

The map includes a handful of interesting environments including suburban houses, yards, alleyways, and winding streets. The map has plenty of different spots where the player who will be in control of Michael can chase down the others and try to take them out before they can call for help.

-The reveal trailer, featured above, arrived during the Future Games Showcase.

–Halloween is being developed for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles. At this point in time, there is no confirmation of a Switch or Switch 2 version.

-Players can be the boogeyman or the heroes/victims. Team up in a 1v4 asymmetrical horror showdown on everyone’s favorite night of the year. Choose to save the quiet town of Haddonfield from bloodshed as a Hero of Haddonfield or stalk and terrorize the residents as Michael Myers.

-There will be a single-player mode as well, that allows players to get a bit of story and learn more about the Halloween franchise universe.

–Halloween is aiming to hit a September 8, 2026 release date, which will allow it to capitalize on the popularity of horror games in September and October.