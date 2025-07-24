Hades II Got ‘One More’ Patch, But We’re Still Waiting for a Release Date

The Road to the 1.0 launch is paved with many patches. Hades II has been in Early Access since May of this year and has seen a number of updates, both large and small. But this most recent one might just be the last before the true launch.

Supergiant can take their time with ‘hades II’

Play video

I’m down for whatever Supergiant Games thinks they need to do to make this the smoothest 1.0 experience possible. They’ve earned that trust. The first Hades is an all-time classic, and the game that turned me into a raving lunatic about the roguelike genre as a whole.

Videos by VICE

I played some of Hades II in Early Access, but I didn’t want to get too deep into it before being able to experience the full version of the game.

I basically treated it like I did Game of Thrones: I watched the first three episodes, decided I was going to love it, and then waited until it was over to binge the whole thing.

With Hades II, I didn’t feel any rush to play it, only because of the track record Supergiant has. I can sit back and know that the Early Access version is fire, so I can expect the same of the full.

I didn’t play the first Hades until it came out on consoles. Seeing their full vision for the story and how intertwined with the gameplay was incredible, and I want that again for Hades II.

sOME ‘Hades II’ PATCH NOTES

General Gameplay

· Notice: In preparation for our v1.0 launch and forthcoming story sequences surrounding the True Ending, please note that any Zodiac Sand or Void Lens resources you have when you load your save progress at that time will automatically be converted to Prestige. For now, you may continue earning these if you wish.

Level Design & Environments

· Several Locations on Olympus now have more places to take cover against enemy fire

· Improved pathing and collision in several Locations

Art & Visual FX

· Further adjustments to visual FX of various strikes and abilities to improve visual clarity in combat

· Other minor fixes and improvements

I won’t drop them all because they’re mostly small changes and some have spoilers, but you can check them out here. Overall, the entire list looks exactly like a game that is getting very close to full release. Supergiant hasn’t yet provided a release date, but you can bet everyone is chomping at the bit to get their hands on the completed version of what should be an incredible game.