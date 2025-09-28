Hades II Just Dropped—Let It Breathe, People

Hi. Everyone enjoying Hades II? Great. It looks fantastic and I’m eager to get started.

I have one request for everyone. Please don’t request a third game immediately. I’ve seen it too many times when a team drops a great game. People finish it, take a quick breath, and then go, “I need another one.”

I want us all freed from the disease of sequel-itis.

Hades ii can be it for that world. And that’s Okay.

Supergiant hasn’t done sequels to date. It’s honestly been one of my favorite things about them. They move on to the next elite experience and let what they created stand on its own. But with Hades, things were different. It hit the gaming world like a meteor and rightfully so. It was the game where it felt like they had fully mastered their style and voice.

If Supergiant comes back around and decides to do another game later? Cool. That’s essentially what happened to get Hades II. “One such challenge we’ve long considered was to try and make a sequel that could somehow re-capture the sense of wonder and delight of its predecessor.”

But let them get there. That’s where we get the best possible game. Not when they feel like they have to keep up with a demand.

Seeing outstanding teams get locked into a game is depressing. I mean, Marathon is a thing, but Bungie has been locked into the live service/Destiny world forever. I’d love to see them able to do something else.

Look at Sucker Punch. No one would have thought the Ghost series would come from the Sly Cooper folks. Enjoy the game we got, and let Supergiant enjoy what they made.