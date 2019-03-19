Take a Minute To Soak Into Hak Baker’s Moving “Wonderland” Video

Hak Baker knows his way around a word or several. In the past year or so he’s subverted what a British folk singer can be, making what he calls “g-folk”, performing on lauded YouTube channel COLORS and generally doing his half-singing, half-rapping thing about the nuances of living in the UK today – whether that’s chatting about the sesh, falling in love, all that kinda good’n’bad stuff.

Today we’re premiering the video for his latest single “Wonderland” (watch above). It’s worth taking a moment to sink properly into the track, as Hak navigates his way through a narrative of hedonism and binge drinking. Maybe light a spliff or turn the lights off or burn a candle or something. Then head through here to grab some robba clobba (read merch and vinyl).

