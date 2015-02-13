Hake Kokotxas Al Pil Pil Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds hake kokotxas (fish throats)

1 1/2 cups mild olive oil

kosher salt

1 clove garlic, chopped finely

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 thin slices of red chile

Directions

1. In a shallow pan large enough to hold the kokotxas in one layer, place the oil and garlic over low heat. When the garlic begins to dance, remove from the heat and carefully add the kokotxas. Return the pan to the stove over low heat for 1 minute, then remove and drain off and reserve the oil.

2. Sprinkle a few drops of water over the pan and begin to add the oil back in little by little, agitating the pan in a circular motion all the while to incorporate the oil and water. This emulsion will become the pil-pil sauce. Finally, add the chopped parsley and plate up with the slices of red chile on top.

From MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country – Part 5