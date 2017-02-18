Hakuna Matlanta: Donald Glover Will Play Simba in the Upcoming ‘Lion King’ Remake

Donald Glover—maker of music, auteur of shows, and haver of sex—has signed up to play Simba in the upcoming remake of the Disney classic The Lion King, per Hollywood Reporter. The news was announced by director Jon Favreau on Twitter yesterday.

Favreau also tweeted that James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa, Simba’s father, a character who lives through the whole movie and never has anything bad happen to him.

The announcement marks another move towards mainstream acclaim for the 33-year-old Glover. His FX show Atlanta, which he wrote directed and starred in, was recently renewed for a second season after garnering acclaim from critics. His latest album as Childish Gambino, “Awaken, My Love!,” marked a radical and remarkably successful shift away from rap and towards funk. And, remember Community? Community was great.

