Country music fans were left a little confused after a heavy metal tribute to Brooks & Dunn at the CMA Awards. The ceremony honored the legendary duo on November 18, 2026, with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, which included a musical tribute to their storied career.

Rock band Halestorm opened the tribute with a heavy rendition of “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Marcus King, and Brad Paisley also took part in the medley of Brooks & Dunn hits. But while the performance celebrated the duo’s career, Halestorm’s hard-rock interpretation drew some particularly heated reactions online.

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Halestorm, fronted by Lzzy Hale, didn’t come out of nowhere for this tribute. Although it may have seemed completely out of character for a country music awards show, there’s actually a link between Halestorm and Brooks & Dunn. The band recorded a rendition of “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” for the duo’s 2024 album of re-imagined hits, Reboot II.

But judging from the reactions to the tribute, Halestorm’s previous collaboration with Brooks & Dunn did little to prevent the criticism. Lzzy Hale gave a spot-on performance, remaining true to her cover version. Which means Halestorm did what they usually do, and rocked the CMA Awards.

Halestorm Tribute to Brooks & Dunn at CMA Awards Causes Backlash Online

The wave of negative reactions to Halestorm’s tribute performance wasn’t quite what anyone likely expected. While some country fans appeared caught off guard by the heavier sound, fans online got a bit more heated. As social media often does.

“Whose decision was it to turn the Brooks and Dunn country into a heavy metal/rock concert and please fire them immediately,” one person wrote on Twitter/X. Another tagged Halestorm directly, writing, “way to f**k up a tribute to Brooks and Dunn. What a disgrace.”

Another person wrote, “Of all the questionable decisions made in country music over the years, having Halestorm butcher Brooks & Dunn songs at the CMA Awards has to rank near the top. Whoever came up with that idea should never be allowed within 500 feet of another awards show production meeting.”

Other comments described the performance as “disgusting”, “repulsive”, “insane garbage”, and simply “horrible”. A few fans also speculated that Ronnie Dunn seemed confused by the performance.

As the duo accepted their award afterward, Dunn joked about the tribute’s lack of traditional country instrumentation. He recalled his wife, Janine, asking, “Where was the steel guitar in that?” This is interesting considering Halestorm covered their song on their album. And Brooks & Dunn had specifically encouraged the artists on Reboot II to reinterpret their songs however they wanted. In other words, Halestorm’s heavy-metal approach wasn’t exactly out of left field. It was precisely the kind of creative freedom the duo had embraced for the album.

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