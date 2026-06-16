Half-Brother of Grammy-Winning Bluegrass Musician Convicted of Murdering Guitarist

Patrick Apostol, the older half-brother of Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings, has been convicted of murder.

According to a report from Whiskey Riff, Apostol was previously charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Denver guitarist Zackary Smith. The musician’s body had been found outside Apostol’s home on September 10, 2020.

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Following an investigation, Apostol was arrested and charged with Smith’s death in 2023. Now, it’s been revealed that Apostol was found guilty at trial. His sentencing is scheduled for September 14.

Patrick Apostol potentially faces up to 48 years behind bars

Following the guilty verdict, Denver District Attorney John Walsh released a statement praising the conviction and expressing his sympathy for Zackary Smith:

“Zackary Smith was a popular Denver musician. His murder on a September night over 5 years ago was a terrible tragedy for everyone who knew him and loved him, both in Denver and beyond. It was a night when the music died.

Today’s guilty verdict ensures that Patrick Apostol will pay a heavy price for his terrible and utterly senseless actions. The verdict won’t bring Zackary back, but it offers a sense that justice has been served, and our thoughts go out to all of his friends and family.”

Billy Strings has distanced himself from his half-brother in the past

It’s been reported in the past that Apostol has blamed his half-brother—Billy Strings—for his wayward direction in life. Strings, however, has dismissed Apostol’s “lavish lifestyle” claims by stating that they’ve never really been close.

“He is my half-brother, much older. I met him when I was like 12 years old, and I went to Florida to meet my dad’s side of the family. We didn’t grow up together. I’ve probably seen him 50 times in my entire life,” Strings was quoted as saying.

“Patrick is a grown man, and I have nothing to do with this situation other than having the same father. A father who I never knew. I was 2 years old when he died,” Strings continued. “I never helped Patrick with anything. I’ve literally only flown private like 3 times myself. I don’t live a “lavish lifestyle.”‘

Finally, Stings added, “I’m a working musician who has been trying to get out from under the shadow of growing up in a family of outlaws and drug addicts my whole life.”