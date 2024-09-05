LA House That Broke in Half Is on Sale for $499,999

If you’re house hunting in Los Angeles and are willing to settle for a fixer-upper, consider this spacious bungalow in Monrovia. It’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a little bit of history.

Back in May of 2024, the house made headlines when a big ass tree fell on it, splitting it in two, trapping a pair of renters and a dog inside. But don’t worry—they all lived! Barely! And now it can be yours for $500,000! That’s a steal in this economy!

The house is still a little rough. It’s missing most of it. But not all of it! All you gotta do is replace a few missing walls and all the wiring! Oh! And the ceiling! It does not have a ceiling, which I guess also means it doesn’t have a roof since those are two sides of the same coin. So you’re going to have to give it a roof. That’s on you.

The listing agent, named Kevin Wheeler, says the property is an “open-concept floor plan.” Kevin’s a real kidder! Always joshin’. The home is 645 square feet, but that was before a giant tree fell on it. So some parts are probably only 10 square feet, while others are 3, and if you grab that part of the home lying on the ground over there and reattach it to the part it broke off of, that’s probably another 20 square feet! The parts fully exposed to the elements technically have infinite square footage!

Since the home was destroyed by what insurance companies refer to as “an act of God,” you can demolish it without dealing with pesky regulatory red tape! But why would you? Why would you destroy a home that’s an act of God? Seems blasphemous. God wanted this house dead in this very specific way. You may incur His wrath if you destroy it anymore.

If you want it, you better act quickly because, believe it or not, there are plenty of interested buyers. Take a look at the house on Zillow. All-cash offers only! And keep in mind, if you buy it as-is for half a million and soon feel trapped within the living hell of your poor purchasing decisions, you can escape through the still-standing back door, just like the renters who were trapped in it did.