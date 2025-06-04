‘Half-Life 3’ Fans Are So Convinced It’s Getting Revealed Soon, They’re Tracking Gabe Newell’s Yacht

The Half-Life 3 community is so desperate for news about the long-rumored game that they have now resorted to tracking what appears to be Gabe Newell’s yacht. However, fans have now gone full tin-foil hat conspiracy and believe that the Valve CEO’s ship might have hinted at HL3 being revealed at Summer Game Fest.

‘Half-Life 3’ Community Is Tracking Gabe Newell’s Yacht

Screenshot: Reddit

If you read the headline and did a double-take, you are not alone. But it’s true, the Half-Life 3 community has recently resorted to tracking what they think is Gabe Newell’s yacht. Why are they doing this, you may be asking? Well, apparently, if the Valve CEO is visiting California this week, then he must be attending Summer Game Fest. And of course, this must also mean there is a chance that Half-Life 3 is being revealed soon. Yeah, it’s as wild as it sounds.

Videos by VICE

The yacht tracking was first discovered on the Half-Life subreddit. A thread titled “Gabe’s Yacht just arrived in California, the state with Summer Game Fest’s YouTube Theater” linked to a site tracking what is allegedly the Valve CEO’s ship. While it feels a little creepy, all major transportation vehicles, such as airplanes and ships, are tracked for safety reasons. Unfortunately, this means your average person can also track them if they know the name or number of the ship or plane.

Users reacted to the topic creator’s tracking conspiracy theory either by mocking it or by hoping that Half-Life 3 might be possible. “Watching this subreddit become as crazy as r/silksong is so funny,” a comment wrote. Another jokingly exclaimed, “Saying creepy unhinged thing in… 3 2 1. Guys if I start driving now, I can be there in 30 minutes, don’t worry.” One reply simply said, “This is all I needed to read. Maximum hopium administered. I know it won’t happen but it’d be cool.”

People Are Desperate for ‘HL3’, Clearly

Screenshot: Valve

Now it goes without saying that I’m not going to be sharing any information about the ship. And in fact, it’s possible that Gabe Newell isn’t even using the yacht in question. Regardless, Half-Life 3 fans are so desperate for the long-rumored sequel that they are at least attempting to track the Valve CEO. And that’s kind of crazy enough.

Rumors about Half-Life 3 have been so rampant over the last decade, they basically have become a meme at this point. Another year, another rumor that Valve is clearly working on the sequel, and it’s totally releasing this year. I mean, heck, we literally had a new rumor back in April saying that Half-Life 3 was “confirmed.“

All this to say, while I want Half-Life 3 as much as the next person, I don’t want it as much as the Half-Life community does, apparently. Then again, should we really be surprised? I think we all remember the Taylor Swift and Elon Musk plane tracking incidents. So, this seems to be par the course these days.