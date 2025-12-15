Half-Life 3 Reportedly Delayed Due to Steam Machine Price, Leak Claims

A new leak claims that a Half-Life 3 announcement might have been delayed due to the Steam Machine price. According to the insider, Valve is still trying to determine the console’s cost due to skyrocketing hardware component prices, such as RAM.

Half-Life 3 Is a Steam Machine Launch Title, According to Leak

A few weeks back, we reported there were numerous rumors that Half-Life 3 was not only real but would be announced soon. During the December 12 Insider Gaming podcast, Editor Mike Straw said he believes that Valve intentionally had different dates internally to try to catch leakers. More interestingly, the veteran games journalist revealed he had heard that Half-Life 3 is a Steam Machine launch title.

However, HL3’s announcement was potentially delayed due to Steam Machine pricing problems. “Everything I have, and everyone I talk to, is adamant that Half-Life 3 will be a launch title with the Steam Machine. There is a concern, however, that Valve hasn’t made a decision yet on price. This is holding back the announcement of anything else. And the reason is because of PC RAM memory prices and storage prices right now.”

Straw then explained that PC components are currently up as much as 300 to 500%. This lines up with industry reports we covered in November about the RAM shortage crisis being caused by AI. While there has been discussion about the Steam Machine potentially getting delayed, this is the first time there have been murmurings of HL3 being impacted as well. Then again, if it is a Steam Machine launch title, that would make sense.

Half-Life 3 Rumored for Spring 2026 Release

To be clear, Mike Straw has not said that these latest Half-Life 3 rumors are 100% real and confirmed without any doubts. However, he and several other major journalists have all had sources making similar claims. Interestingly, Straw went on to reveal that he had also been told that HL3 was going to have a release date of Spring 2026, but that the Steam Machine Price could impact it.

“I want to believe that everything I was told was accurate. That it’s still coming. The window I was specifically told was Spring 2026 for the Steam Machine, the Frame, the Steam Controller, and for Half-Life 3. There is no doubt in my mind that Valve is still trying to make decisions because of what’s going on on the component side.”

Is Half-Life 3 Real? Still Unconfirmed

Mike Straw has confirmed that the supposed Half-Life 3 “announcement dates” he was told about have now passed. However, as I said earlier, he believes that Valve intentionally had numerous dates internally to prevent leaks. The reason many think this is because various insiders and journalists have confirmed they were told different announcement dates.

So it’s possible Valve purposely floated different dates to see who on the team was leaking information to the media. Again, this is all speculation. My default assumption at this point is that HL3 is not real, and this is all a cope. But I also can’t deny where there is smoke, there is fire. And there definitely seems to be a lot of smoke around Half-Life 3 this year, especially with the Steam Machine.