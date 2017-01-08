Halftime Performer Shoots A Bow and Arrow With Her Feet While Balancing With Her Hands

It’s really hard to tag down exactly how this superhero of a woman shot this bow and arrow with her feet. Hell, it’s even hard to map out where her body parts are at any given point in time. It kind of seems like she sewed arms on to her lower half. Or that she relocated her head. Shit, I don’t know. Just watch this shit. It’s incredible, and happened during the Florida vs. Tennessee men’s basketball halftime. (Or did the basketball game happen around her archery performance? Hard to tell.) She should start a new Olympic sport and win all the gold medals in it because she is wonderful.