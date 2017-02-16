Hall of Fame Prankster Greg Maddux Pulls a Fast One on Kris Bryant

Greg Maddux has still got it.

No, not his legendary pitching chops, although the video above suggests that the 50-year-old is still awfully good at that, too. It’s more that Maddux has still got his Cooperstown-grade pranking skills. The former MLB ace was a Hall of Fame prankster during his Hall of Fame career.

Videos by VICE

This time, Maddux is disguised, mostly with some extremely heavy hair-related makeup, as a sound guy for a video shoot that Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was doing out in Vegas. Bryant was hitting BP when all of a sudden his pitcher had to leave (wink, wink) and Maddux talks his way onto the mound. Then he starts dealing some professional-grade breaking pitches. Then he starts trash talking.

This is probably the most PG prank Maddux has pulled, based on the public record of his history, but it’s still a good one.