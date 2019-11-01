VICE
The Most Extra Halloween Costumes We Saw in Soho Last Night

Halloween is over, meaning Christmas season is upon us. Out with the corpse paint and gloopy fake blood, in with the offensive marketing campaigns and food that makes you feel fiercely ill. But before we leave spooky season behind for another whole year, let’s revel in the effort Londoners went to last night, with these photos Chris Bethell took of people out and about in Soho.

HARRY, JOKER

JULIETTE, VICTIM OF JACK THE RIPPER

RACHEL, VICTIM OF JACK THE RIPPER

STEVE, CASEY BECKER (DREW BARRYMORE’S CHARACTER IN ‘SCREAM’)

OANA, DARKNESS

RICHARD, THE RESURRECTION

DIMITRI, ‘THE PURGE’

JEVGENI, ‘THE PURGE’

SEB, ‘I’M JUST ME’

PILLAI, ‘THE MOST EVIL DIVA / THE NICEST PERSON’

MIKEY, SAMIRA FROM ‘THE RING’

MINH, A NUN

CHRIS, TRUMP SUPPORTER

BEIGE, A PIXIE

KAKA, DRACULA

JOHN, MAGICIAN

LEYLA, ‘NUTS’

PETE, ‘BOLTS’

BEAUTY, STORM FROM ‘X-MEN’

