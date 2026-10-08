‘Halloween: The Game’ Just Got a Major Update. Here’s What It Fixes.

Just in time for the holiday, Halloween: The Game released a quality-of-life update patch to fix a variety of issues and make the gaming experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Alongside a story mode, Halloween: The Game offers a 1v4 play structure similar to Dead by Daylight. Four survivors fight to survive against the infamous Michael Myers, who — maybe in an homage to his perpetual ability to survive whatever the films threw at him, from a knitting needle in the eye to coming out on top in several fights with fire — can only be stunned, resisted, or knocked down, rather than killed.

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For survivors, winning the match involves rescuing Haddonfield civilians and escaping Michael’s clutches.

Halloween: The Game offers the opportunity to play as a survivor – or the Boogeyman himself

For those playing Michael himself, the goal is crystal clear to anyone who’s seen even one Halloween movie.

Gamers choosing the heroic route not only have original characters like aspiring mortician Rachel Callahan and football star Thomas Armitage, but have a host of beloved legacy characters to choose from, like Laurie Strode’s best friends Annie and Lynda, Lynda’s boyfriend Bob, and final girl Laurie herself. If a survivor unfortunately doesn’t make it, players can respawn as Michael’s nemesis and former therapist, Dr. Loomis.

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Players dealt with some bugs at launch. This new patch offers wide improvements.

In the weeks following the September 8 release, one significant issue players faced was frequent crashes at various points. The game would crash simply trying to load, during Story Mode, or during multiplayer matches. Because of these crashes, players might lose progress and have to start over from the beginning. Challenge progress logging properly was also an issue. Bugs would sometimes leave survivors trapped in walls or closets, unable to pick up necessary items or interact with NPCs.

One glitch which may have at least amused Michael players involves a graphics issue after Michael gets up from being stunned. At this point, Michael seems to be rendered invisible. Considering his superior strength and apparent immunity to most fatal accidents, invisibility just seems patently unfair.

Fortunately, according to the Patch Notes 1.1.10 released on the Halloween: the Game official website on October 6th, many issues will be fixed. The fixes are divided into categories, including Performance Fixes, Crash Fixes, Match Pacing Adjustments, and more. For example, Crash Fixes include issues in Story Mode and Execution cinematics.

There is also a long list of “general fixes”, such as increased damage for attacks from both survivor and killer perspectives, improvements in NPC navigation and behavior, and – important for fans of John Carpenter’s classic score – fixing an issue that prevented the Halloween music from playing on the loading screen.

Hopefully, these initial patches will make playing a smoother and more enjoyable experience for Haddonfield citizens and the Shape alike.