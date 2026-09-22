Halo Franchise Reportedly Moving Under Activision Blizzard in Xbox Reorganization

Microsoft could be making a major change to how it manages future Halo games. According to gaming insider NateTheHate, the iconic first-person-shooter franchise is reportedly being moved under Activision Blizzard as part of a wider Xbox reorganization.

Halo Could Move Under Activision Blizzard, Insider Claims

Screenshot: Xbox

In a on ResetEra, popular insider NateTheHate claimed that future Halo games will be made by Activision Blizzard. According to the leaker, Microsoft is planning to reorganize parts of its gaming division. “Well, more than just Halo will be moving under Activision Blizzard ,” he wrote, adding that other studios would move to different companies within Xbox and Microsoft.

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When asked what the changes would involve, the insider described them as “consolidation in the form of reorganization,” using Halo moving under Activision Blizzard as an example. Nate later clarified that the Halo franchise is moving under Activision Blizzard, not Halo Studios.

Screenshot: ResetEra NateTheHate

As a result, it’s unclear what will happen to Halo studios. For example, the insider didn’t rule out the possibility that Halo Studios will still develop the next game, just under the supervision of Activision Blizzard. While NateTheHate is generally considered one of the industries’ most trusted insiders, it’s important to take this latest report with a grain of salt.

Could Obsidian Join Bethesda?

Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment

Following NateTheHate’s reports, many players speculated what other studios could be consolidated. After all, the popular insider did say it was more than just one Xbox Studios. This immediately led to some fans speculating that Obsidian could be moved under Bethesda.

Although it’s important to point out NateTheHate never said this specifically. However, it makes sense why players would have this theory, given how closely Obsidian’s work ties into the Elder Scrolls and Fallout studio. For now though, this is not confirmed.

more Xbox Layoffs Also Rumored

Screenshot: Xbox

The Halo claim comes alongside other insiders reporting that Microsoft is planning another round of Xbox layoffs. At the time of writing, Microsoft has not announced the reported reorganization or confirmed how many employees could be affected.

For now, there are still more questions than answers about what a move under Activision Blizzard would mean for Halo. Until Xbox explains its plans, the reported change should be treated as an unconfirmed shift in how the franchise is managed, rather than confirmation that Halo Studios is being replaced.