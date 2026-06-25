Halo Announces New 2026 Project Tied to Campaign Evolved

Halo: Campaign Evolved is one of Xbox’s tentpole releases for 2026 next to Gears of War: E-Day and last month’s Forza Horizon 6. However, it won’t be the only new Halo game coming out this year, as Xbox gamers who are also fans of tabletop games will have something to look forward to.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Board Game announced

screenshot: halo studios

The imminent remake of the 2001 Xbox classic has been the subject of hype and discussion ever since its appearance at Xbox’s showcase earlier this month. It was there that Halo: Campaign Evolved showed off its three new prequel missions with Sergeant Johnson as the star, and finally divulged its July 28 release date.

Videos by VICE

Campaign Evolved is also Halo Studios’ first experiment with Unreal Engine 5 after moving on from the Slipspace Engine several years ago. So far, many fans seem to be pleased with how Halo: Campaign Evolved looks, as its bright colors really pop and are reminiscent of the vibrancy the original game had on display back in 2001. With that said, some fans are understandably disappointed that the remake is omitting the multiplayer experience of the original game. Nevertheless, many are still happy to have a Combat Evolved remake to celebrate Xbox and Halo‘s 25th anniversary.

will it include the new prequel missions?

screenshot: halo studios

In a bit of a twist, UK tabletop company Mantic Games announced that it’s making a new Halo board game tied to Halo: Comabt Evolved. Very few details about the tabletop retelling of Master Chief’s first adventure have been divulged, but it’ll accommodate either one or two players and is aiming for a release at some point in Q4 2026.

This isn’t Mantic’s first foray into the Halo universe, as one of its more popular games is Halo: Flashpoint, which came out two years ago and is still getting new expansions. While the tactical miniatures game doesn’t cover any of the iconic Halo video games, it does feature many fixtures of the universe like ODST, the Covenant, and, of course, Master Chief.

Since very little is known about Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game, it’ll be interesting to see whether it covers the remake’s three new missions, or if it simply sticks to retelling the original 10 missions from Combat Evolved. Whether it’ll cross over with Halo: Flashpoint in some way in the future will remain to be seen.

It’s nice to know that those who enjoy Halo: Campaign Evolved this summer will have a new experience to look forward to later on this year. Mantic will undoubtedly provide more details as its Campaign Evolved board game nears its Q4 release window.