Halo: Campaign Evolved Achievement List Includes One That May Be Impossible to Get

Halo Studios has unveiled the Halo: Campaign Evolved achievement and trophy list over a month early and one of them is sure to have players spooked.

Mix Master achievement rewards no-death remix run

screenshot: Halo studios

Part of Xbox’s 25-year celebration next to Forza Horizon 6, , and Fable, which recently slid to early next year, Halo: Campaign Evolved is Xbox’s big summer splash coming next month, on July 28. It recently appeared at Xbox’s showcase earlier in the month with a new trailer highlighting its three all-new missions that center on Sergeant Johnson and The Chief before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved kick off.

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Typically, games don’t have their achievement lists revealed until a few days prior to launch or, in most cases, the very same day of release. Halo Studios took it upon itself to show off Halo: Campaign Evolved‘s list more than a month prior to the game’s launch, giving fans plenty of time to look it over before diving back into the 2001 classic next month.

Campaign Evolved’s remix mode shuffles skulls, enemies, and more

screenshot: Halo Studios

Halo: Campaign Evolved boasts a hefty achievement list filled with 58 challenges for players to complete. Many of them involve beating missions and accomplishing one-off miscellaneous tasks. One achievement in particular, though, seems primed to give Halo fans a major headache: Mix Master. Worth just 40 Gamerscore on Xbox, this silver PlayStation trophy requires players to play through an entire remixed campaign without dying a single time.

In Campaign Evolved, Remix mode takes all unlocked Skulls, of which there are 42 of them, and shuffles which ones are activated and which ones are not. The mode also switches up which types of enemies and weapons spawn throughout each mission, so players will no longer be able to know exactly what awaits them around each corner and which tools they’ll have to deal with it on a given run. When going for a no-death run in Halo, knowing the enemy positions of each level is critical, but that knowledge is out the window on a Remix run. It’s also important to remember that Halo: Campaign Evolved is adding three entire campaign missions, their lengths currently unknown, making this challenge even more difficult.

screenshot: Halo Studios

There are some Skulls in the game that might actually make things easier for players going for Mix Master and some that’ll make players’ attempts excruciatingly difficult. For example, having the Bandana Skull activated would be a huge help, as it gives players unlimited ammo and grenades, while the Floor is Lava Skull would literally make the run a living hell. The thing about Remix is that players don’t have any control over which skulls are activated. Whether Skulls are reshuffled between missions or last the entire playthrough is also not known at this point. Based on which Skulls are active, having them reset between missions could either be a blessing or a curse.

Nothing in the Mix Master achievement description says anything about which difficulty it must be completed on, so there’s a good chance players will be able to throw on the easiest difficulty to help get it done. Even so, Mix Master is one of the biggest challenges Halo: Campaign Evolved‘s achievement list has to offer. Of course, players can bring friends into the battle to help even the odds.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on July 28.