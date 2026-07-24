PlayStation Accidentally Uploads AI-Dubbed Halo Campaign Evolved Trailer and It’s Hilarious

An official Halo Campaign Evolved PS5 trailer left players confused after its dialogue appeared to be replaced with bizarre placeholder voiceovers. However, it turns out PlayStation accidentally uploaded the Halo launch trailer with an AI overdub, and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day.

Halo Campaign Evolved PS5 Trailer Gets Bizarre AI Dub

Screenshot: Microsoft

The official PlayStation Australia YouTube channel recently uploaded the launch trailer for Halo Campaign Evolved on PS5. The only problem is that the dialogue in the video sounds like it came straight out of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room. Instead of Captain Keyes passionately commanding, “I want everyone at their stations,” the PS5 trailer has a bland voice-over casually saying, “All to your stations!” It’s as funny as it sounds.

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Another hilarious moment in the trailer butchers a menacing villain monologue from the Covenant. “Do not fire, my children. Are you not impressed by our work herrre?” For some reason, the AI dub really struggled with that line and drags it out for comedic effect. Surprisingly, the official PlayStation channel still has AI Halo Campaign Evolved PS5 launch trailer up, even eight hours after uploading it.

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It appears that PlayStation accidentally uploaded the wrong Halo Campaign Evolved PS5 launch trailer without its original English audio. As a result, the video defaults to YouTube’s English Auto Dub feature, which is powered by AI. Regardless of how it happened, the trailer is unintentionally hilarious. However, it also left many PlayStation players confused.

Players Mistake AI Voices for Placeholder Dialogue in HALo PS5 trailer

Screenshot: Microsoft

Unfortunately, not a lot of PlayStation players realized that the trailer was using YouTube’s Auto Dub feature. Since the original English audio is missing, the video automatically defaults to the AI dialogue. As a result, many PS5 users initially believed that the trailer was using “placeholder” voice lines that had accidentally been left in.

“Are these demo voice lines? Why does it sound like they’re all placeholders?” a user commented, for example. Another fan asked, “Surely this isn’t the final dialogue in the game, right? It sounds horrendous.” One player simply exclaimed, “This doesn’t belong on PlayStation at all. But enjoy it while you can.”

If you really want to hear how off the Halo: Campaign Evolved PS5 trailer sounds, I suggest comparing it to the official Xbox version. The difference is night and day and only makes the bizarre AI dubbing even funnier. Hopefully, PlayStation eventually uploads the correct trailer, but until then, fans can enjoy this unintentionally hilarious version. Halo Campaign Evolved launches on PS5 on July 28, but is for those who purchase the Deluxe Edition.