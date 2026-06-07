Halo: Campaign Evolved Release Date and Gameplay Footage Revealed

Master Chief returned to the big Xbox Games Showcase once again and this time the team was prepared to share new footage and a release date for the upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved project.

Xbox Games Showcase Halo: Campaign Evolved Trailer

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Halo: Campaign Evolved was originally teased two years ago in 2024 before the official reveal arrived in 2025. In the time since its reveal, there have been lots of rumors and leaks about when the game’s release date would be. Luckily, fans don’t have to speculate any longer.

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Halo: Campaign Evolved took the stage at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 to share a trailer with new footage from the game and to confirm some new details, including a release date. Halo: Campaign Evolved arrives on July 28, 2026. Halo: Campaign Evolved launches July 28, 2026, with up to five days of early access beginning July 23 for Premium Edition and Collector’s Edition owners.

The trailer also confirmed that the classic campaign will include three brand-new missions for players to explore.

Included with every edition of Halo: Campaign Evolved, Operation: METEORITE is a new three-mission story arc that takes place a year before the events of the first game. Featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson, this new adventure sends players behind enemy lines in a clandestine UNSC operation aboard a Covenant research vessel. What starts as a simple smash and grab turns more complicated as they encounter more than they bargained for.

While Halo: Campaign Evolved faithfully remakes the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign, Operation: METEORITE gives players a chance to expand their experience with new locations, new enemy variants, more weapons from across the Halo series, and new ways to play within the Halo sandbox, all while getting to spend more time with beloved characters and witness a new event that adds to the legacy of their heroic history.

The original Halo: Combat Evolved was developed by Bungie as a launch game for the Xbox in 2001. The new version celebrates 25 years of Halo adventures. Although Combat Evolved has already received an Anniversary edition with graphical updates to the original game, Campaign Evolved does a few steps further to develop several elements of the game’s presentation.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Halo: Campaign Evolved news and updates, along with other reveals and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase.

Halo: Campaign Evolved releases July 28, 2026 for Xbox Series, PS5, and PC via Steam consoles.