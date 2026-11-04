Halo Infinite Gets A Big Content Update Five Years After Its Launch

Halo Infinite is offering players a surprising content update that may tempt some gamers back into the most recent installment in the franchise for some exciting action.

Halo Infinite Adds 10 Maps This Week

Things have been quiet on the Halo Infinite beat for quite a while, but the game isn’t dead yet. A surprise update arrived this week and delivers 10 new multiplayer maps to the game.

Videos by VICE

All 10 new maps were part of the Halo Fest Forge Contest that took place earlier this year, and they’ve specifically been added to a Halo Fest Showcase playlist.

Here is a full list of all the new maps players can access after downloading the latest update:

Abundance

Bits and Pieces

Cascade

Eulogy

Hierarch

Sanctum

Shade’s Promise

Sluff

Sojourn

Unconveyed

Players can dive into CTF: Arena, King of the Hill: Arena, Oddball: Arena and Slayer: Arena modes if they want to see any of the new maps in action.

Xbox hasn’t announced the next official installment in the Halo franchise yet, but the reorganization did move development of the next project to Activision, which will be responsible for producing the next mainline game for the franchise.

The remaining Halo Studios team has been scaled down and the remaining members are now responsible for community support and multiplayer maintenance on existing games like Halo Infinite.

Leadership at Xbox is trying to develop games for the tentpole franchises more frequently, so it will be very interesting to see how long it takes for Activision to get a Halo title off the ground and how different that project might look from the previous games in the series.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Halo news and updates.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles.