‘Halo’ PS5 Release Could Happen “Very Soon” According to Dataminer

A prominent Bungie dataminer claims that Halo is coming to PS5. According to the insider, Microsoft is gearing up to release the popular Xbox franchise on PlayStation consoles. If true, a Halo PS5 release could happen sooner than you expect!

‘Halo’ PS5 Release Is Imminent, Supposedly

Screenshot: Bungie, PlayStation

While rumored for the past two years, a Halo PS5 release could happen very soon if a new leak is to be believed. However, what makes this rumor more credible is that it comes from a prominent Halo dataminer, who has a good track record. On June 9, Grunt.API posted, “I honestly didn’t expect to come across this today… But I can now OFFICIALLY CONFIRM: A Halo game is coming (very soon) to #PlayStation.”

Videos by VICE

Unfortunately, the insider also confirmed that there are currently no signs of a Halo Switch 2 edition. I know, it’s a bummer. “As of now, there’s no sign of a version for the #NintendoSwitch (2).” As far as how he was able to confirm this information, Grunt.API made a follow-up post where he explained he’d found a listing for Halo PS5 in a retailer API.

“The Halo title now exists on the RETAIL API. No ETA though.” It should be pointed out that while the dataminer initially said “very soon,” they also said “no ETA.” Still, the fact that a Halo PS5 release is showing up as a listing at retail is a very good sign that it’s real. And it also hints that the release could happen sooner rather than later.

Screenshot: Twitter @gruntdotapi

Which Game is it?

Screenshot: Bungie, Microsoft

You might be asking yourself, if Halo is finally coming to PS5, then will it be the Master Chief Collection? I mean, that would make sense, since it would give PlayStation users access to the series’ most prominent games all in one package. However, Grunt.API was unable to confirm which title it is, as the listing has a brand-new ID.

The leaker also clarified that the new game ID is listed for a specific console, so it’s definitely related to PlayStation. However, at the time of writing, they were unable to find out any more information. So, it’s anyone’s guess which Halo title could be coming to PlayStation. While I know Master Chief Collection has a different ID, my bet is still on that.

It could be a case where MCC gets a new ID for its PS5 edition. Then again, I’m not an expert on API listings, so maybe I’m completely out to lunch on this theory. Still, the thought of any Halo game on PS5 is exciting for Sony players. If you would have told me 10 years ago that Master Chief would be a playable character on PlayStation, I would have laughed you out of the room.