The Night Pop-Punk Came to Coachella: Watch Halsey and Brendon Urie Perform “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”

Photo by Timothy Norris

When you think of Coachella, you usually think of cool kid indie rock, palm trees, and Urban Outfitters profit margins. The last thing you’d probably think of is good old fashioned Hot Topic-friendly pop-punk, the kind you and your buds would get down to in middle school. Well, Halsey is a firm believer in never feeling guilty for liking music and brought out possibly the most unexpected guest at Coachella with Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco. The two of them performed Halsey’s own “New Americana,” before giving the crowd a real treat and dropping a duet of Panic’s eyeliner-core classic “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” It might be the only time you’ll get to hear a Panic! At The Disco song at Coachella (we hope not), so enjoy it as much as possible.

