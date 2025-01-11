Halsey Reveals She Booked Hardcore and Metal Shows as a Teenager

If you were to make a list of surprising pre-fame jobs that celebrities have had, Halsey just revealed one that definitely wasn’t expected.

Lambgoat reports that the singer recently revealed that, before she was famous, she booked hardcore and metal shows for bands like August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada, in New Jersey.

In a recently surfaced video, Halsey—real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane—is doing a meet and greet with fans at an Ulta location, in support of her About-Face beauty brand. During the in-store appearance, a fan asked Halsey about her love for hardcore, to which she replied, “I super fuck with hardcore.”

The singer then went on to share a few details about how she booked shows in the Northeast before she began persuing a career in music. “I used to promote hardcore shows,” Halsey said. “In Jersey before I started making music.”

“I did a lot of hardcore but then also some of the more commercial hardcore,” she continued. “The biggest show I ever booked, I was 16, was like August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada.”

Interestingly, Halsey also stated that her senior yearbook quote was a line from a Defeater song.

Lambgoat went on to note that Halsey has previously been on record as quoting lyrics by South Carolina shoegaze band Hundredth, who started out as a hardcore band. Finally, the outlet also pointed out that some social media users claimed to have seen Halsey at shows back in the day, with one saying they recalled her booking a Shattered Realm show.