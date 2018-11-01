Hammered Bud in Drive-Thru Tried to Buy Food for Cop, Gets DUI Charge

There are few things you want more when you’re all pissed up than some greasy burgers and fries.

Just take a look at any 24-hour McDonald’s after midnight on like… any night. You’ll find a building full of drunks patiently swaying in little plastic booths, clutching their receipts tight as they wait for their munchies. They tend to be happy as hell cause, you know, it’s nuggies time! This happiness and the spontaneous drunken acts of kindness it inspires may be one of the reasons a man from Sackville, Nova Scotia, is now facing drunk driving charges.

Videos by VICE

Around two in the morning on Wednesday, at an undisclosed drive-thru restaurant off the Bedford Highway near Halifax—a quick Google search for 24 hour fast food on the road shows it’s almost certainly a McDicks—RCMP arrested a man after he offered to pay for the meal in the car behind him. That normally sweet offer turned out to be a bad move because, whether he knew it or not, that car behind him held a Mountie.

“Lo and behold, his kind gesture, unfortunately, led to him being arrested and facing charges,” RCMP spokesperson Dal Hutchinson told the CBC about the incident.

The cop got out of his car and went to tell him that while he thought the offer was very nice, he couldn’t accept it. When he got to the car he noticed that the man was, uh, allegedly pretty damn hammered. After seeing these visible impairments the cop administered some tests and found that he was double the legal blood-alcohol limit.

The man charged with drunk driving was also dinged with several other charges including driving with a suspended licence and operating an unregistered vehicle. Hutchinson, speaking to the CBC, said that it’s not that odd for police to nab drunk drivers at fast food joints.

“It happens more often than people realize,” he said. “You stop and think about it — 2, 3 in the morning, especially on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday night when people are heading home from the clubs and the bars, they’ve had a few, they’ve been out socializing, they get hungry.”

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter.