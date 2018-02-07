Hanging Out at a Cannabis Pleasure Party

On a new episode of VICELAND’s SLUTEVER, Karley Sciortino explores the intersection of sex and weed, hitting up a “cannabis pleasure party” and hanging out on set during a THC-themed porn shoot. Then she treks to San Francisco to meet the female entrepreneurs behind a potent brand of weed lube, who give her a crash course on how to get it on and get stoned at the same time.

Then it’s time for a new episode of THE TRIXIE & KATYA SHOW, featuring two former RuPaul’s Drag Race queens digging into life’s most pressing issues—from love and sex to fear and death, one topic at a time. This time around they’re tackling sexual health, interviewing a porn star, testing out sex aids, and playing a game of “consensual healing” to nail down what is (and isn’t) proper consent.

