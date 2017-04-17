Watch Hans Zimmer Shut Down Coachella 2017 with Help From an Orchestra and Pharrell

At the age of 59 years old, legendary German film composer and producer Hans Zimmer made his Coachella debut this weekend.

With a primetime slot at the Indio, California festival’s Outdoor Stage on Sunday night and a Pharrell Williams cameo, he and his orchestra played highlights from his iconic scores, including Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Lion King, and Gladiator.

While the crowd might have been a bit baffled as to how to dance to “Circle of Life,” judging by the positive response both online and offline, the producer might take Lady Gaga’s top spot next year.

Watch the orchestra perform songs from Inception below and check out Zimmer’s upcoming North American tour dates here.

Corinne Przybyslawski is on Twitter.

