Happy Equinox: Here Are 4 Alternative Rock Bands to Kick Off Your Perfect Fall Playlist

September 22 marks the beginning of the autumnal season of 2026. Before too long, bonfires, chilly weather, and colorful leaves will fill our daily lives. Though the weather hasn’t changed just yet, we can’t wait to ring in the fall vibes. If you’re making a playlist for the season, here are four alternative rock bands that make for the perfect fall playlist.

Alkaline Trio

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Alkaline Trio is a band that I always find myself listening to around the fall season. It may be their red, black, and white imagery that has a Halloween aspect to it. It may be their orange album cover for Maybe I’ll Catch Fire in 2000, as the color is widely associated with the time of year. Either way, I can assure you that Alkaline Trio is perfect for a fall playlist. Include these tracks on your playlist: “Calling All Skeletons”, “Dead On The Floor”, “Mercy Me”, “Maybe I’ll Catch Fire”, and “San Francisco”.

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Counting Crows

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It may be Adam Duritz’s frayed brown jacket from the “Mr. Jones” music video, but Counting Crows always fits the fall vibe as well. Their 1993 debut album, August And Everything After, is the perfect transition from late summer to fall. It’s even in the album’s title. Their 1996 sophomore release, Recovering The Satellites, feels like the perfect transition from fall into winter, with the album wrapping up with “A Long December” and the short acoustic closing track “Walkaways”.

My Morning Jacket

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This band’s earlier roots-rock sound is perfect for fall. Starting with their often-overlooked debut, The Tennessee Fire, the band blends roots rock with superb atmospheric reverb. For their ambitious sophomore album, At Dawn, singer Jim James recorded vocals in an empty grain silo in rural Kentucky. Following this, the band made their major-label debut with It Still Moves in 2003. All three of these albums are loaded with tracks that fit any fall playlist.

The Smashing Pumpkins

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There’s really no confusion as to why this band belongs on your fall playlist. Especially around Halloween, as their name references the act of smashing pumpkins. Not only that, their dark edge mixed with wistful yet elegant, transcendent melodies resonates with the time of year. Anything from their debut Gish to their most recent Zodeon At Crystal Hall will surely ring in the fall season.

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