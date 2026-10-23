Happy Fallout Day! Here’s How Bethesda Is Celebrating the Wasteland’s Biggest Holiday.

Happy Fallout Day! Although the in-game event won’t happen for another fifty-one years, players can celebrate the classic video game franchise now. With eleven games to choose from, from five mainline games to three mobile games, the Fallout franchise has plenty of material to dive into.

Play video

What is Fallout Day?

In the world of Fallout, October 23 marks the date in 2077 when the Great War began, an event that set off the nuclear apocalypse and drove civilization, the luckier side, into Vault-Tec bunkers.

Videos by VICE

Bethesda celebrates Fallout Day every year with in-game events, rewards, discounts, and more. This year, the event began early on October 19, ran all week, and culminated in celebrations on the 23. First, an official X account for Fallout 76, the franchise’s online multiplayer offering, focused on special Fallout Day events for that game. A highlight this year was a sneak peek at the upcoming World Pets update, which lets players have furry friends that stick with them beyond their home base.

In the online Atomic shop, players could pick up different items all week, including a Classic Performance Shed and a Sippin’ Station. The Atomic Shop also offered a free axolotl plushie this week. There were other free rewards available for players logging into Fallout 76 every day, like a new outfit that can be claimed through November 1.

Fallout Day 2026 Is Here, and Bethesda Has Some Surprises for Fans

The first Fallout game takes place almost 100 years after the Great War, following a player-controlled Vault Dweller. The Vault Dweller must leave the safety of their vault to save everyone else inside after the water-pumping machinery breaks down. Leaving the vault for the first time, the Vault Dweller encounters both human and mutated, discovering a leader called the Master. The Vault Dweller can choose to fight the Master or join him, the latter leading to devastating consequences for the citizens of their vault.

Next came Fallout 2, a direct sequel which followed a descendant of the original Vault Dweller. Set about eight years after Vault Dweller’s adventures, the story follows their grandchild, who is tasked with tracking down the Garden of Eden Creation Kit (or G.E.C.K.), a device capable of creating a thriving community. The character is saddled with the “no pressure” nickname of “the Chosen One” and given the Vault Dweller’s old jumpsuit, a spear, and other supplies to sustain them on their journey.

Fallout 3 transitioned to an open-world format and moved the action from the West Coast to the area around Washington, D.C., a location in the game known as the “Capital Wasteland”. Players take control of the Lone Wanderer, who tracks down their father after he disappears from their community vault.

Fallout 4 came next in 2018 and was set in the ruins of Boston. This game centered on the Sole Survivor, who emerged from cryogenic sleep just in time to witness the murder of their spouse and the kidnapping of their child, Shaun. Accompanied by Dogmeat, a German shepherd, the Sole Survivor searches for Shaun and faces a significant decision when they find him. Fallout 76 came next, an online multiplayer game which also serves as a prequel to the rest of the series. Players are initially tasked with securing nuclear silos in the Appalachia region, though later expansions added more missions.

The Fallout games are available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with mobile entries on Nintendo Switch.