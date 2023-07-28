Bald and Sad? Happy Head’s Hair Loss Kit Is Up to 60% Off Right Now

Stop us if you’re heard this one before: Man discovers, through science, the possibility to resurrect something that nature tried to destroy. He goes ahead with this plan despite some philosophical arguments about why it’s maybe not the best idea. Chaos ensues.

If you’re thinking that this is the plot to Jurassic Park, you’re right—it literally is. It’s also true of topical hair growth supplements like Happy Head, though the chaos in that case wouldn’t be dinosaurs attacking San Diego, but rather all the ass you’re going to get on Tinder, at the bar, and meeting babes in the intermingling lines for Oppenheimer and Barbie when you achieve the Brad Pitt-in-Legends of the Fall-level mane you believe god intended for you. And what’s going extinct here isn’t a species that nature has deemed obsolete, but a reality in which you feel bad about your receding hairline. Now that’s a summer blockbuster we’d love to watch!

Why Happy Head and not any other OTC hair growth supplement? We’ve covered the brand quite a bit, but the TL;DR is that Happy Head wields the primal powers of finasteride and minoxidil, which, to quote myself (wow, meta) are “the only two hair loss compounds that have gotten FDA approval (and much support from the scientific community).” And the SuperCapsule—the newest offering from the happy heads of Happy Head, Dr. Ben Behnam and Dr. Sean Behnam—is pretty much the strongest stuff in the game (or at least it claims to be) if the SuperCapsule sounds too hardcore, another Certified Baldness Destroyer™ is the brand’s custom topical, which you apply directly to the balding zone.

Anyway, your friendly neighborhood hair experts have deemed it Very Important for people to challenge nature itself by trying their hair growth supplements, so Happy Head is offering up to 50% off (all the way up to 60% off, if you buy the combo pack) your first order, dear VICE reader, when you sign up to check it out using the code GOHAIR.

This includes solo orders of the custom topical and the SuperCapsule, but you can also try a combination of the two, which might turn you into a sasquatch, but, you know, why not? You never know when you’re gonna cross paths with Jeff Goldblum at the beach. Just don’t forget to say the magic word.

Save up to 60% off on Happy Head here.

