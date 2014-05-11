Happy Mother’s Day! Watch These Episodes of Call Your Mom

Happy Mother’s Day! Did you remember to call your mom? No? Well, definitely get on that. But first let a few of your favorite artists psyche you up for the occasion. For the latest installments of our Call Your Mom series, we had Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! and Honor Titus of Cerebral Ballzy give their beloved mothers a ring. And we have some classic episodes from this series with Killer Mike, Haim, and Brann Dailor of Mastodon. Put yourself in the Mother’s Day mood and check out all the calls below:

Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace Calls Her Mom about Face Tattoos

In this episode of Call Your Mom, Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace gave her mother a buzz from Greenpoint Tattoo Co. in Brooklyn to say that she was about to get a gnarly, Mike Tyson-style face tattoo. Every mother’s dream.

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Haim Call Their Mom

Haim were homesick, so they called their mom from Brighton. She had some questions about the, uh, local talent.

Killer Mike Calls His Mom About Weed

When the Atlanta rap legend and Outkast collaborator calls his mom, he gets some advice about what kind of weed to smoke. More like mom-ijuana.

Brann Dailor of Mastodon Calls His Mom to Talk About Her Band

Yeah, Brann is in a cool band, but his mom was in a band called Caper and used to perform with a lightsaber. He called her up to talk about it and find out if she thinks he’s a good drummer.

Want more about moms? Read about the majesty of Ciara’s pregnancy, our interview with Kelis, or our interview with the band Mother.