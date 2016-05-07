Happy Mother’s Day From Terry and Julie Bishop

Not many bands understand mothers like Terry and so to celebrate Mother’s Day, and a potential Australian Federal election announcement, the Melbourne four-piece have gifted us their latest video.

Created by the Melbourne band’s Amy Hill, “8 Girls”, the A-Side from their second seven-inch released on Aarght Records, stars guitarist Al Montfort’s mother scrap-booking Australian female federal politicians and watching her son’s band play on television.

The video, like the song, also questions patriarchy and Federal politics.

As the band have said, “Women in the public sphere are expected to take on the characteristics of national identity more so than men. They are almost required to prove themselves as Australian women whereas Australian men, unless they are gay, are born intrinsically Australian. This is because national identity in Australia is primarily male.”

“Australian female politicians must balance on a tight rope between playing the political game (masculine) and fulfilling as many female archetypes as possible (national identity). Julie Bishop is the professional very much focused on her career. She is the neo-liberal dreamboat, the only woman in cabinet under Abbott, she made her choice to be a go getter. What? A woman raising children and making it to cabinet? You’ve got to be off your tits.”

So crank the song and then go call your Mum, wish her a happy Mother’s Day and remind her to vote for the gals at the election.

‘8 Girls’ is available now through Aaarght.