Happy Thanksgiving: Here Are Two Approaches to Classic Horror Conventions

This week’s Waypoints has us returning to horror from a new angle. First, we consider the domestic horror of Channel Zero: The Dream Door and what it has to say about the baggage we all carry, and how the past’s survival tactics can become deadly as they follow us through life. Then we take a look at The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle, which reimagines a famously bigoted Lovecraft story through the eyes of a young black man. How do the horrors that tormented Lovecraft—the vast indifference of creation, the limits of science and reason—change when they’re juxtaposed against the daily life of a Harlem hustler and the pervasive cruelty of the society he inhabits?

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.