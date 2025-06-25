Happy Yuri Day to All Who Celebrate

Bad news, lesbians. Pride Month is just about done. But before we say goodbye to June, you’ll want to say hello to a very special day for women who love women in the anime and manga community. That’s right, here at Waypoint, we’re once again talking about yuri. Today, June 25th, is Yuri Day. So download your favorite Studio Élan visual novel and fire up your favorite F/F fanart feed, because today was built for the gay girls who like seeing other anime girls hold hands.

Sorry, that should have been censored. How lewd of me! Today was built for girls who like to h*ld h*nds. And make out passionately while professing their true love for one another under the moonlight. That too.

Wait, today really is Yuri Day?

Yes. According to Fanlore, Yuri Day “takes place on June 25th in Japan and celebrates yuri works.” June 25th was chosen because of the date’s association with the lily in Japan. Of course, “lily” is the namesake for yuri; “yuri” literally means “lily” in Japanese. The flower has long been associated with the girls’ love fandom, so it’s only fitting to celebrate yuri manga, anime, games, and fan culture on a day like today.

Despite this reporter’s utter adoration for yuri, she actually forgot today was Yuri Day. Well, not until she hopped onto Twitter. A viral Twitter post from a “green lesbian manga enthusiast” (a reference to The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All, noted for its contrasting use of monochrome and green) hit my timeline, highlighting June 25th with a “HAPPY YURI DAYYY” post. That post reached over 10,000 likes and 3.6 thousand retweets.

Other Twitter users spent the day sharing yuri fanart for various series, as well as recommending girls’ love works for the uninitiated. Even developer ebi-hime, noted for her F/F visual novels, joined in on the occasion by sharing various screenshots from her “gay visual novels where cute girls kiss.”

happy yuri day‼️

please look at my gay visual novels where cute girls kiss 🎉✨#百合の日 #yuriday pic.twitter.com/5hA74BbBql — ✨🦐 ebi 🦐✨ (@ebihimes) June 25, 2025

The specific occasion might just last 24 hours, but girls’ love is forever. If you’re looking for games to enjoy before the holiday ends, we recommend following the “Hella Yuri” Steam Curator on Valve’s gaming storefront. It’s a great way to look for some F/F works to enjoy on your Steam Deck. And if you’re eager to support the wider cause, make sure to pre-order Love Bullet‘s first English language volume. You know, to send the message to the English manga publishing industry that more yuri should be translated from Japanese.