Haram’s Record of Raging New York Hardcore Couldn’t Have Come at a Better Time

​Nader Habibi is a frizzy-haired and heavily tattooed Lebanese-American from Yonkers, New York. He has a fondness for mesh tank tops, large earrings and raging hardcore punk.

After his parents fled the Lebanese civl war in the 80s they settled in New York where Nader was raised in a Muslim home and sent to a Catholic school.

He is now vocalist for Haram, one of the most exciting bands in New York’s thriving punk scene. Taking their name from the Arabic word for ‘forbidden’, Haram play a pulverising style of punk that has Nader singing vocals and lyrics entirely in Arabic.

Two days after improvised bomb attacks left New York City tense and frightened, Haram have dropped the follow up to their well received 2015 demo​. With fall out from the attacks likely to result in young Arabic men like Nader facing further racial scrutiny and profiling, ​the record and its sentiment come at an important time.

Released on Toxic State and recorded by Emil Bognar-Nasdor (Dawn of Humans, L.O.T.I.O.N., Flared Nostril) “What Do You See?” is four-tracks of agitated and dystopian ​punk influenced by Japanese hardcore and the Ground Zero NYC 2013​ comp.

With some amazing art work designed by the band’s drummer James Stuart, the album is a must get.

“What Do You See?” is available now from Toxic State.

