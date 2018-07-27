Getting Good versus Getting Out of a Tough Game

It’s a whole new panel of Waypointers today, as Natalie Watson, Cado, Rob, and Danielle discuss games where difficulty made them make the ultimate decision: do we “git gud,” or “git outta here?” Then we dive in to a very meaty question from the bucket concerning work/life balance, school, career, and burnout.

Discussed: Bloodborne, Hollow Knight, Xcom 2, Xcom: War of the chosen, Salt and Sanctuary, Stardew Valley, Into the Breach, Total War: Warhammer II, Battletech, Destiny, labor in the games industry, mental health and burnout.

