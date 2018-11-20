Hard to Kill’s “Torino” Video is a Stylishly Deep-Fried Scenic Wonder

The visual stylings of Toronto’s Hard to Kill are often intentionally distorted to match their equally gravelly music, and the final installment of their accompanying videos for this year’s self-titled debut punctuates that approach. DATKNOX’s clip for ultra-smooth closing track “Torino” is shot in LA and finds Hard to Kill members Teddy Fantum and G Milla enjoying the snowy mountains while dressed like bike racers and cruising the streets. The whole thing’s been processed to kinda look like one of those deep-fried Instagram memes, but in a much cooler, less overtly funny way (the fiery closing images are really something). More than that, it’s another example of how these guys are putting their stamp on the city’s rap scene going into the new year.

“‘Torino’ is the final piece of the visual story we’ve tried to narrate with our four videos,” says the group over email. “The car crash at the end of the song symbolizes the end of the ride that is the Hard To Kill album and we wanted to create that in a visual form. Dylan (DATKNOX) had an amazing vision and did an awesome job of bringing the end of this chapter to life. H2K 2019.” Watch the “Torino” video above.

Videos by VICE

Follow Phil Witmer on Twitter.

