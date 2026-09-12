Hardcore Frontman’s Final Post Before His Death: ‘No More Prayers’

Tragedy struck the family, friends, and fans of Gordon Kaelin McIntyre. The former frontman of hardcore band CDC unexpectedly passed away. Currently, an official age and cause of death haven’t been reported. However, there was a haunting post from him up until the time he died. “What I need is a cigarette,” McIntyre wrote on Facebook. “No more prayers.”

The comments saw plenty of fans mourn the loss. One fan vowed to light up a cigarette in McIntyre’s honor, while another said, “Punk rock til the very end.”

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CDC wrote a lengthy statement about their late band member, recalling the wild way Kaelin McIntyre joined the band in the first place. “Kaelin joined CDC in 2005 on 6 days notice and was immediately thrown into the fire for our first coast to coast tour. We were a young, disorganized band just trying to play shows, see new things, while having no idea what we were doing. Over the next 8 years he would come and go as needed,” the Pennsylvania band wrote.

“And he barely complained about it. He always did what he had to do and enjoyed almost every second of it. We all grew up together on the road,” CDC continued. “Ripping gigs, driving and flying countless miles, and making life long memories most people can’t even fathom. We saw the world, met amazing people, and ate awesome food, even though his was always ‘plain.’”

Former CDC Frontman Gordon Kaelin McIntyre Passed Away After Cryptic Social Media Post

Then, the band mused over how McIntyre was as a person, reflecting on his “animated larger than life personality.”

“He was able to harness that, combined with his ability to grit it out on the road, and was able continue working in music long after his time in the band ended. He developed quite the career selling merch for many different bands and acts of all sizes and genera’s,” they said of Gordon Kaelin McIntyre.

“Kaelin left an unwavering mark on the band. He was a road dawg, a hustler, but most of all a friend. It’s been well over a decade since he’s done anything with the band, but his impact is still felt. His name is forever tied to CDC and that can never change,” they concluded.

Additionally, fellow bandmate Kurt Fowles wrote a tender tribute to Gordon Kaelin McIntyre as well. “It’s impossible to process that someone who was such a huge part of my life is suddenly gone. I keep thinking about all the memories, all the laughs, all the miles, and everything we experienced together. I can’t believe you’re gone, Kael. Rest easy, brother. I’ll carry those memories with me for the rest of my life,” Fowles shared on Instagram.

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