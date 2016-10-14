Hare Squead Are Your New Favourite Irish Hip-Hop Trio

From Rejjie Snow to Simi Crowns, the Irish hip-hop scene is definitely on the rise. Even so, “hip-hop trio from Dublin” is still a pretty rare sentence to hear, but that’s exactly what Hare Squead are and they bang hard. Comprised of rappers Tony Konstone and E-Knock and singer Jessy Rose, the now twenty-somethings met while skateboarding in a park and started writing together shortly after. Blending hip-hop, soul and pop in a way that feels both soothing and full of energy, the results carry some heavy Chance the Rapper and De La Soul vibes with a distinctly Irish twist.

Below we’re premiering the video for a Moon Willis (WSTRN, Raye) co-produced track called “Long Way To Go”, directed by Ed Moustafa and shot by Ben Doyle.

Hare Squead are currently in the middle of supporting Dua Lipa on her sold out European tour. A full list of remaining European dates for that can be found below:



14.10.16 – AB Main Hall, Brussels, Belgium

15.10.16 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17.10.16 – Vega Small Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark

19.10.16 – Heimathafen, Berlin, Germany

20.10.16 – Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

22.10.16 – Kantine, Cologne, Germany

24.10.16 – Gibson, Frankfurt, Germany

25.10.16 – Backstage Werk, Munich, Germany

28.10.16 – Tunnel, Milan, Italy