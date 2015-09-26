Harry Kane Gets First Goal of the Season off Free Kick Half-Volley

Fresh off a 21-goal season last year, it took Harry Kane until today against Manchester City to get back on the board in the Premier League. Erik Lamela earned a free kick on what probably could have been a yellow card on Martin Demichelis, and the kick went to Christian Eriksen, who made nearly a perfect effort.

It was just nearly perfect because it hit the joint between the post and the cross bar, but it bounced right to Kane, who was unmarked, and he hit a beautiful little chip off the half-volley and tucked it right under the joint on the opposite side. Manchester City keeper Willy Caballero made a valiant effort to stop the free kick, so he was nowhere near the scene for Kane’s follow up.

Tottenham went on to beat City 4-1, their worst defeat since 2011.

