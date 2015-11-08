Harry Kane Scores Gorgeous One-Touch Goal off of an Even More Beautiful Long Ball

Well, this North London derby is everything it’s cracked up to be, isn’t it? A beautiful back-and-forth game that’s tested both keepers at nearly all moments. But nothing tested a keeper quite like Kane’s picture-perfect run that saw Petr Cech stretched thin underneath a beautifully slotted one-touch goal.

The long ball that it was served up on, though, was a model of sheer perfection. It was laid out in a space just far enough away from Cech that he’d be overcommitting if he went out for it, not to mention that it bent and softly died at Kane’s feet—such that he nearly veered out of the way to make an adjustment he didn’t need to. Danny Rose, the author of that immaculate monument to pace and measure, is the real hero on the day.

Speaking of beautiful goals delivered on beautiful crosses, this Özil to Gibbs stunner is nothing to shake a stick at. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more entertaining draw.