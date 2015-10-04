Harry Kane Scores Spectacularly Bad Own Goal

Last Premier League season, Harry Kane slotted an impressive 21 goals in only 89 shots. So far this season, the 22-year-old striker has only one goal in 19 shots. But you could argue that after today, he’s sitting at two in 20. Because Kane certainly took a shot and scored a goal. An ugly, ugly own-goal.

Kane had all the time in the world as a corner came to the near post. For some reason, with about a 10-foot radius of space around him, Kane felt compelled to give the ball some urgent clearance, and he completely derped it into the top of the net, solidifying Swansea’s second goal in a 2-2 draw.

Videos by VICE

Seems like our wonderboy striker isn’t doing so great on either end of the field these days. Derp-ba-derp-derp-derp.

[NBC]