The Craziest Mail Online Comments About Harry and Meghan Stepping Down

On Wednesday, Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” in a statement posted on their Instagram account.



The couple said they will be launching a new “charitable entity” and begin splitting their time between North America and the UK, working to “become financially independent”. Which is both very “your boyfriend selling his Supreme collection to 12-year-olds on Depop to fund his DJ career”, and also a bit confusing, given the fact their estimated £33 million personal fortune suggests they’re already doing alright.

Videos by VICE

Presumably what this actually means is that they want to eventually start earning their own money through lucrative endorsement deals with, like, Longines and Cartier, which they’re currently not allowed to do.

Although the Royal Family are reportedly in the early stages of talks about what happens next, it’s unlikely Harry and Meghan stepping away will make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

Prince Charles – who is next in line for the throne – is supposedly already planning to trim the number of “working Royals” to the “bare minimum”, to cut costs and avoid any more embarrassing situations after his brother Andrew was forced to step down over the controversy about his friendship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Online reactions to the news have ranged from a slew of mostly Americans getting very SLAY QUEEN on Twitter, to people calling for the pair to drop their titles and the eternally rattled Piers Morgan calling the pair “selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes” in just one of the two columns he’s written about them in the last 24 hours.

Let’s take a quick look at what people have to say:

I, for one, cannot believe the Sussexes are officially being un-stanned. 2020, a huge year already for cancellations.

It’s always the ones you love who hurt you most.

https://twitter.com/toadmeister/status/1215044345595940864

Reliably fire take from the toadmeister.

I’d be very happy for my tax money to be spent supporting Prince Harry’s impending pivot to an Instagram influencer who promotes teeth whitening kits. “I may be sixth in line for the throne, but I’ll be the first to tell you how I got my #RoyalSmile.”

Oh pur-lease.

What's been 'painful to watch' has been their absurd woke hypocrisy & constant whining. All on our dime. https://t.co/3zkbOsKNo2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

https://twitter.com/Yo_Pandita/status/1215254009784807424

A chaotic tweet presented with no further comment.

Drag them, Imogen!

I love to be a level-headed Royalist who *checks notes* wishes death upon someone for wanting to set up a charity :)

Do you reckon people think Frogmore Cottage is going to turn up on SpareRoom?

Good thing the Queen spends the majority of her time trawling Daily Mail comments, otherwise Apersonofvalue leaving this comment would be entirely pointless!

Lmao the Queen mother would be 120 if she was still here today, my guy. There isn’t much she could do.

@nanasbaah

