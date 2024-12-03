Owning This Harry Potter Sword Could Land You in Prison

The Sword of Gryffindor from the Harry Potter series, also known as The Godric Gryffindor Sword, has been deemed illegal in Japan.

That’s a sentence I never imagined writing but here we are. The replica of the famed sword that appeared in multiple books in the Harry Potter series is apparently far too close to an actual weapon—to the point that Japan has issued a recall for the collector’s items.

For nearly a year beginning May 2023, Warner Bros. Studio Japan LLC. sold the swords for approximately $200, or 30,000 yen, as part of a tour in Tokyo held at the world’s largest indoor Harry Potter attraction.

Toy swords and replica weapons from popular movies aren’t anything new. An entire generation wielded lightsabers shortly after learning to walk. The issue here is Japan’s strict weapons laws and the sharpness of the toy. This replica toy was deemed pointy enough that it’s required to be registered with authorities (these weren’t).

On top of that, Japan banned carrying knives longer than two inches. The combination of that law and the replica’s design means this toy is a major no-no for the country. As the replica falls under the category of “weapon” and not “nerdy collector’s item,” owning one without a permit can land the Harry Potter fan in question with a fine of 30,000,000 yen (a little over $200,000) and up to 15 years in prison.

The studio put out a recall notice informing buyers to take action. “If you have purchased this product, please contact us by any of the following methods,” the release read. “We will inform you of the necessary action including logistics and refund.”

There are a lot of cool, unique collector’s items in the world of Hogwarts. Any fan of the franchise is well aware that this sword is among the most fabled, having slayed the basilisk in The Chamber of Secrets along with taking out Horcruxes.

Let’s just hope there aren’t any pointy wands at the tour’s gift shop that warrant classification as dangerous weapons!