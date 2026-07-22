Harry Styles Cancels Major Concert Just Hours Before Showtime

Harry Styles has canceled one of his São Paulo concerts just hours before the show was set to start.

The singer has been on a four-day residency in the major Brazilian city, as part of his Together, Together tour. According to PEOPLE, one of the former One Direction singer’s reps explained that he would have to cancel his third show. “Harry Styles’ show on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at MorumBIS has been cancelled due to tour illness,” the rep stated.

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“Your order will be refunded at point of purchase,” the rep reportedly continued. “Friday, July 24, 2026 will play as scheduled.”

There is no word on what the concert-cancelling illness was

While the July 21 concert was cancelled, some fans will get a chance to snag tickets for the July 24 performance. Ticket purchasers will reportedly be contacted by Ticketmaster Brazil with info on how their existing ticket number can be used to purchase new tickets for the Friday concert, while supplies last.

“We have worked with the venue to open up as many tickets as possible for Friday’s show,” Styles’ rep explained. “But please note that inventory is extremely limited.”

Everyone who purchased tickets to Styles’ canceled concert will receive a full refund

Styles has been on the road promoting his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. (2026). Speaking to Runner’s World about crafting the record, the pop singer shared what inspired him.

“I wanted to recreate [what] I had on the dance floor, being lost in instrumentation and the musicality,” he says. “It was so immersive, like, this is how I want to feel when I’m on stage too. I don’t want it to feel like a sermon I’m delivering. I wanted it to feel like, oh, we’re in this music together. Like I’m in it with you.”

Styles later went on to discuss what it feels like just before unveiling his art to the world. “I think there’s a point when you’re making something, when it feels so pure to you; a really beautiful moment where it’s finished, and it’s just yours,” he said.

“Then there’s almost a sadness at the handing-over,” he continued. “You have to let it go, like sending your kid off to school, and then it feels somewhat detached from you. But only in the last couple years have I realized how much of people’s responses to it are not necessarily about me at all. I think I’m of less importance.”

Styles went on to say, “And that can be quite scary, realizing that it’s not about me, but it can also be really freeing to know actually, my job here is to just remain a person, and to keep recording that.

“That’s what my job is,” he finally added. “Rather than me being supposed to deliver the answer and let everyone know what life is about. I think there’s freedom in realizing that actually my job is to let people watch while I ask the questions.”

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