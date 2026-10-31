Harry Styles Channels the King of Rock and Roll by Dressing up as Elvis for Halloween Concert

Harry Styles may not be the first name you think of when you imagine rock ‘n’ roll. However, his Halloween costume definitely captured the spirit of The King. In a video captured by TMZ, the “Adore You” crooner channeled his inner Elvis Presley with a pretty spot-on costume. He donned an all-white pantsuit bedazzled in red, blue, and gold jewels with a lavish cape to match. I don’t know that I would ever think of a British pop star as Elvis, but he gets an A for accuracy. Check out the costume below:

Naturally, people in the replies were abrasive towards the homage for a variety of reasons. The Elvis Presley defenders took serious offense, scoffing at the idea that Harry Styles could ever emulate him. If it wasn’t Halloween, maybe they’d have a point. Then, there was one person who scoffed that it was a costume for an artist heavily drawing from Black culture. The funniest response saw someone joke that Styles was 50 pounds lighter.

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Harry Styles had fans all shook up at MSG … revealing his Elvis costume for night one of Harryween! 🕺🎃



🎥: @jpasc24 pic.twitter.com/LO4KAcBSbM — TMZ (@TMZ) October 31, 2026

Harry Styles Performs at MSG in full Elvis Presley Garb

This marked his second-to-last show at Madison Square Garden, with one grand finale on Halloween. Then, he’ll continue his grand residency tour by heading to Australia for four shows. Two of them will take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and the others at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Then, Harry Styles will take a break heading into the new year before finishing the rest of his worldwide residencies. Eventually, he’d conclude with a slate of performances in London at Wembley Stadium on August 28th, 2027.

Earlier in the month of October during another performance at Madison Square Garden, Styles honored his late One Direction partner Liam Payne. He passed away in 2024 after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Argentina. His performance marked the two-year anniversary of his passing.

Consequently, Harry Styles gave a stirring speech in honor of his late friend about not forsaking the time we have with the people we love. Then, he performed a tender song dedicated to the late Liam Payne.

“I’m sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven’t. But really, it’s just about looking after each other,” he told his fans. “So many people who have touched my life in such special ways. I wouldn’t be here without. I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right.”

Photo by Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS