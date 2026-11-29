A pre-concert photoshoot turned into an absolute travesty quickly for one Harry Styles fan. In a video captured by 7NEWS Queensland, a woman fell from a balcony while posing for a photoshoot at his second concert in Melbourne, Australia. Two women were taking pictures, with one propping herself up on the railing. Once she took both feet off the ground for the pose, she quickly lost balance and fell over backwards to some horrific screams from fellow audience members.

“We were sort of watching these girls on the top level. They were obviously drunk and just being silly, trying to take photos,” one witness recalled. “Everybody was watching them at that point, I would say, because there were people yelling at them to get down.”

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Shortly afterwards, paramedics rushed to the Harry Styles concert and took the woman to the hospital. The exact injuries remain unclear, but she suffered them on both her upper and lower body. Moreover, she’s in stable condition despite the gruesome fall.

“It was an absolute horrible end to an amazing concert,” another concertgoer shared. “I was with my teenage daughters on the floor level trying to exit. We saw them trying to take selfies on the railing. As I was watching, I kept thinking, ‘I hope my girls wouldn’t do something that stupid’. Then in a terrifying moment we watched her fall. It was horrific.”

Harry Styles Fan takes An Absolutely Brutal Fall off of a Balcony While Posing For Pictures

The incident took place at the end of the second of four shows in Melbourne, Australia. Afterwards, he’ll perform two stops in Sydney at Accor Stadium on December 12 and 13. Then, the former One Direction crooner will take an extended break to head into the new year. By August 28th, 2027, he’ll close out the proceedings at Wembley Stadium in London.

Falls and all, the tour has been extremely eventful for Harry Styles and his fans. In the buildup to Halloween, he donned a head-to-toe Elvis costume, but without the famous pompadour. He wore an all-white pantsuit bedazzled in red, blue, and gold jewels with a cape to match the outfit.

During another stop, he lamented the state of the world and how he has to pay exorbitant amounts for a basic cappuccino. “The scariest thing about this Halloween is the price of caffeinated beverages in [New York]. It’s out of control. They have to be stopped,” Harry Styles told his fans. “It’s a cappuccino. It can’t be $10, it can’t be. And then they spin it around at me, and it’s a 22% or 24% [tip]. It’s out of control.”

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