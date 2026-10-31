Harry Styles Has Had Enough of $10 Cappuccinos and Tipping Culture: ‘It’s Out of Control’

You know prices are out of control when even the celebrities are complaining about them. That’s one of the biggest recession indicators of them all. When the rich and famous are gawking at their final tabs, there’s something seriously wrong with the state of the economy. It’s bad enough that Harry Styles, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, is lamenting a time when coffees weren’t so expensive.

During another blockbuster concert at Madison Square Garden, the British pop star had a candid moment with the audience. With Halloween around the corner that evening, he admitted that the usual things people get scared of weren’t even bothering him.

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Instead, what frightened him was the final tab he’d receive after ordering a simple cappuccino. Then, Harry Styles scoffed at the audacity to ask for a tip afterward.

“The scariest thing about this Halloween is the price of caffeinated beverages in [New York]. It’s out of control. They have to be stopped,” he stressed. “It’s a cappuccino. It can’t be $10, it can’t be. And then they spin it around at me, and it’s a 22% or 24% [tip]. It’s out of control.”

Harry Styles Has Had Enough of Tipping Culture and The Prices of Coffee in New York

As relatable as this might be for the common person, it was admittedly a little distracting. That night, Styles was donning his Halloween costume, a lavish recreation of Elvis Presley’s tried and true stage attire. He wore big, gaudy sunglasses and a white pantsuit bejeweled with tons of red, blue, and gold gems. To cap it all off, he had a massive cape to match, also studded out in jewels. It’s luxurious and extremely accurate to Elvis, but it definitely didn’t seem like Harry Styles is hurting to afford a coffee like the rest of us.

The TikTok comments shared similar sentiments, with one person soberingly saying that if he’s noticing, what does that mean for the working class? However, an even more salient point arose from fellow commenters— does he know how much it costs for fans to even go to his concerts?

Many fans lamented that as bad as a $10 coffee is, some people have to pay hundreds just to attend one of his residencies. For decent seats, fans have to start coughing up upwards of $1000. “Boy your lower bowl ticket was $700, give the baristas a little tip,” one person wrote.

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