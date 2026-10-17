Harry Styles Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late One Direction Member During MSG Show

It’s been over a decade since One Direction decided to go their own way and pursue solo careers. It seemed to work out for all parties involved, especially Harry Styles, one of the biggest pop stars working today. Still, fans dreamed that one day the group would eventually reunite, even if it was for just a performance or a throwback tour.

However, tragedy struck when Liam Payne died in 2024 after a horrific fall from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Argentina. Two years later, Styles had a concert at Madison Square Garden and decided to honor his old friend and bandmate with an unreleased song. Check it out below:

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Harry Styles performs an unreleased song he wrote for Liam Payne at his show at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/NL8Y6PP5Sq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 17, 2026

Before he performed the song, Harry Styles gave a heartfelt speech to the crowd, addressing the whirlwind feelings that revolve around grief. Ultimately, he stressed the importance of being there for the people you care most about in life.

“I’m sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven’t. But really, it’s just about looking after each other,” he told the audience. “So many people who have touched my life in such special ways. I wouldn’t be here without. I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right.”

Harry Styles Pays Tribute to the late Liam Payne Two Years After His Tragic Death

Currently, the “As It Was” crooner is on a lengthy residency tour, where he’ll perform a string of shows at dedicated venues across the world. Currently, he has taken over Madison Square Garden for seven more shows. Then, he heads overseas to Australia for four shows at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and two shows at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park in December. After a small hiatus into the new year, Harry Styles will complete the rest of his world tour and eventually finish at Wembley Stadium on August 28th, 2027.

At the time of Liam Payne’s death, One Direction reunited for a group statement to pay tribute to their late friend. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” they shared on behalf of Harry Styles, Zayn, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

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